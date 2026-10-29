Driver stabbed to death for seeking extra chhole at eatery, vendor held

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old driver was stabbed to death following a scuffle with a chhole bhature seller allegedly over a request for “more chhole” in west Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area, police said.

According to police, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital informed them on Monday that Sandeep, a resident of Rav Vihar in Nihal Vihar, had been admitted with stab injuries. He was later shifted to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh, where he died during treatment on Tuesday evening.

According to the medico-legal case (MLC) report, Sandeep sustained three stab wounds on the left side of his abdomen, three lacerated wounds on his left forearm and one lacerated wound on his wrist.

“The injured man was declared unfit to give a statement, following which police initiated an inquiry into the circumstances of the incident. During the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that a scuffle had taken place between the injured man and the chhole-bhature seller near Jwalapuri Nala,” a senior police officer said.

A case of attempt to murder was registered at Paschim Vihar West police station in connection with the incident, a senior police officer said.

The accused, identified as Chintu Gupta, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said, adding that murder charges were invoked following Sandeep’s death.