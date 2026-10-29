Jamia sets May 2027 deadline for student union constitution amid hunger strike

NEW DELHI: On the 18th day of the hunger strike, Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday set May 15, 2027, as the deadline for approving and implementing the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU) constitution, nearly five months beyond the December 20 deadline sought by the protesting students.
An order issued by the Office of the Registrar on October 29 said the notification for student union elections would be released after the constitution is approved, in accordance with the Lyngdoh Committee’s recommendations and guidelines. The elections would be held within six weeks of the commencement of the academic session, which is scheduled to begin on July 16, 2027.
The university also directed that all show-cause notices, disciplinary proceedings, rustications, suspensions and campus-ban orders issued in connection with the protest be revoked.
“In view of the above, the protesting students shall call off their protest/hunger strike with immediate effect,” the order stated.
The decision comes amid an agitation demanding the restoration of the students’ union, which has been defunct since 2006. The hunger strike began on October 12 and continued despite the university’s earlier announcement that elections would be held 15 days after approval of the constitution.
The students had rejected the earlier proposal, demanding approval of the constitution by December 20 and the initiation of the election process within 15 days. They have insisted on a definite, time-bound commitment from the administration.
The latest order provides a timeline for approving the constitution and holding elections, while also directing the withdrawal of disciplinary action against protesters. However, the May 2027 deadline is significantly later than the date sought by the students.
Security measures had been tightened on campus amid the agitation, with classes shifted online and restrictions imposed on access to campus facilities. On Wednesday, the administration extended online classes until November 24.
The order was issued by Registrar Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi.