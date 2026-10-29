Jamia sets May 2027 deadline for student union constitution amid hunger strike

NEW DELHI: On the 18th day of the hunger strike, Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday set May 15, 2027, as the deadline for approving and implementing the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU) constitution, nearly five months beyond the December 20 deadline sought by the protesting students.

An order issued by the Office of the Registrar on October 29 said the notification for student union elections would be released after the constitution is approved, in accordance with the Lyngdoh Committee’s recommendations and guidelines. The elections would be held within six weeks of the commencement of the academic session, which is scheduled to begin on July 16, 2027.

The university also directed that all show-cause notices, disciplinary proceedings, rustications, suspensions and campus-ban orders issued in connection with the protest be revoked.

“In view of the above, the protesting students shall call off their protest/hunger strike with immediate effect,” the order stated.