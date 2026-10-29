'Poor' air quality in Delhi, AQI at 229

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 'poor' air quality on Thursday, with the AQI settling at 229, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, settled at 19.2 degrees Celsius, 3.1 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 17.7 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 18.4 degrees Celsius, the Ridge 19.0 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 17.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rain during the day.