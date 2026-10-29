The Hunger Games of Karwa Chauth

Aalia Sayed, 23, sat on a bench in the park at Greater Kailash-2’s market, frazzled and spent. Every year she and other women from her Ahmedabad neighbourhood travel to Delhi NCR for the Karwa Chauth markets that spring up across the city: part carnival, part bazaar, with designer lehengas, puja thalis, food counters and a DJ serving up cheesy Bollywood numbers so no woman forgets the romance of the occasion.

Sayed and her friends are mehndi artists. For three days they move through the city’s neighbourhoods, bent over outstretched palms from 3 pm. until well past midnight.

On Tuesday night, around 11:30 pm., the festive hum curdled. Women applying mehndi and women waiting for it argued until someone stepped in and begged for a truce.