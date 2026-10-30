19 kids rescued from Gandhi Nagar factory, nine arrested

NEW DELHI: Nineteen children, including five below the age of 14, were rescued from garment and artificial jewellery factories in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area, where they were allegedly made to work for as little as Rs10 a day, an official said on Thursday.

Nine factory owners have been apprehended and the factories sealed following the crackdown, which was carried out after a tip-off was received about children being employed in the manufacturing units. The rescued children, aged between 10 and 17 years, had been brought to Delhi from UP and Bihar and had allegedly been working in the factories for around eight months.

“Of the 19 children, 15 were employed in sewing and embroidery units, while four were engaged in packing artificial jewellery. One of the rescued children was a girl,” a police officer said.

During questioning, it was found that two children worked from 7 am to 8 pm daily, slept inside the factory premises at night and resumed work the next morning.

The children were allegedly paid between `20 and `200 per week. The youngest, a 10-year-old boy, received just `10 a day, which he used to buy snacks and chocolates instead of proper food. According to the FIR, a joint team comprising the sub-divisional magistrate, tehsildar, Labour Department, Delhi Police, AVA, Basic Foundation and Bal Vikas Dhara conducted the raids.

An FIR has been registered and investigation is underway in the matter.