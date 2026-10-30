Air quality index ‘poor’ for second consecutive day

NEW DELHI: The air quality index (AQI) in the capital remained in the ‘poor’ category for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

It settled at 222, down from 229 on Wednesday, with three monitoring stations recording ‘very poor’ air quality, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

Of the city’s 58 monitoring stations, 35 recorded poor air quality, while three recorded very poor air quality. Uttam Nagar recorded the highest AQI at 331, followed by Mundka at 305 and Jahangirpuri at 301. The remaining stations recorded moderate air quality.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi forecasts that the air quality will likely remain in the moderate category until October 31, before deteriorating to the poor category on November 1.

Meanwhile, satellites detected 205 stubble burning incidents across six states on Wednesday, including 96 in Punjab, six in Haryana, 20 in Uttar Pradesh, 57 in Rajasthan, 10 in Uttarakhand and 16 in Madhya Pradesh.