Beautification work to add dash of colours to spaces under city flyovers

NEW DELHI: The often neglected spaces beneath Delhi’s flyovers are being turned into themed public spaces, as the Public Works Department (PWD), Government of NCT of Delhi, brings major corporations on board to adopt and maintain them through their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.
PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Thursday visited the Chirag Delhi and IIT Delhi flyovers to review the work on the ground and check its progress.
Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has adopted five flyovers along with the Aurobindo Marg road stretch, namely Chirag Delhi, Panchsheel & IIT Delhi flyovers in the south, and Punjabi Bagh & Mukarba Chowk in the North. Indian Oil will maintain these sites for three years.
Discussing the initiative, the PWD minister said, “Since our government took office, we have partnered with major corporations and used their CSR funds to have them adopt the spaces beneath our flyovers. Every MoU we have signed carries a commitment of two to three years of maintenance.
I am pleased to share that Indian Oil has taken on five flyovers. They have studied the surrounding areas and are bringing in themes made for each location. The PWD department and our government are working day and night to improve the look of our roads.”
At Chirag Delhi, one of South Delhi’s busiest junctions, the space below the flyover is being turned into a green pocket built around the theme of nature and wildlife. Wall art and installations bring the flora and fauna of India to the heart of the city. For thousands of commuters who pass through every day, a dull grey underpass becomes a reminder of the country’s natural heritage.
In a parallel move, the PWD is building 400 to 500 police booths for Delhi Police, from its own funds and in coordination with the force, beneath flyovers across the city. The booths will put unused space to work for public safety and bring a visible police presence to busy junctions and corridors.