Beautification work to add dash of colours to spaces under city flyovers

NEW DELHI: The often neglected spaces beneath Delhi’s flyovers are being turned into themed public spaces, as the Public Works Department (PWD), Government of NCT of Delhi, brings major corporations on board to adopt and maintain them through their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Thursday visited the Chirag Delhi and IIT Delhi flyovers to review the work on the ground and check its progress.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has adopted five flyovers along with the Aurobindo Marg road stretch, namely Chirag Delhi, Panchsheel & IIT Delhi flyovers in the south, and Punjabi Bagh & Mukarba Chowk in the North. Indian Oil will maintain these sites for three years.

Discussing the initiative, the PWD minister said, “Since our government took office, we have partnered with major corporations and used their CSR funds to have them adopt the spaces beneath our flyovers. Every MoU we have signed carries a commitment of two to three years of maintenance.