Delhi HC asks WFI to decide on show-cause notices to Vinesh Phogat within two weeks

The Delhi High Court has directed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to take a decision within two weeks on two show-cause notices issued to wrestler Vinesh Phogat over alleged indiscipline and violation of anti-doping rules.

Justice Amit Mahajan, in an order passed on October 29, said any decision taken on the notices would remain in abeyance until the next hearing on January 20, 2027.

The court observed that a sportsperson must be in a "fit and relaxed state of mind" to participate in competitive events, noting that the notices could affect Phogat's preparation for upcoming tournaments.

Phogat's counsel told the court that she intended to participate in a national tournament scheduled for mid-December and that the pending notices hung over her like a "hanging sword". Although no final decision had been taken on the notices, she apprehended that an adverse order ahead of future tournaments could leave her without an effective remedy.

Terming her concern "genuine", the court directed the WFI to decide on the notices issued on May 9 and June 17 within two weeks. It clarified that any decision taken after the two-week period would also remain in abeyance until the next hearing.