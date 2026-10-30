Delhi metro to run till midnight for Diljit’s concert

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will extend train services till midnight on October 30 across its network, except the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro, Gurugram, to facilitate the movement of around 70,000 concert-goers expected to attend singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

“To facilitate the movement of spectators attending the ‘Aura India Tour 2026’ concert... the DMRC has made special operational arrangements, including the extension of Metro train services beyond normal operating hours on all Metro Lines (except the Airport Express Line & Rapid Metro, Gurugram),” DMRC said in an X post.

The DMRC further said it would also run additional train trips, with several rakes remaining on standby.