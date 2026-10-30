Fake health camps held to make SIMs for cybercrime

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly using health camps offering subsidised medicines in different villages as a front to collect Aadhaar card and biometric details of people for the activation of e-SIM cards for cybercriminals.

The accused have been identified as Jitendra Singh (29) and Brajesh Kumar (21) of UP’s Mathura. They have been linked to fraud complaints involving around Rs 2.64 crore.

An investigation has revealed that e-SIM cards obtained by the accused were supplied to cybercriminals for use in fraudulent activities, such as digital arrest scams and the configuration of SIM-box systems.

The case arose from a digital arrest complaint where a person was allegedly threatened with legal action over a series of video calls and coerced into transferring Rs 1.64 crore through six RTGS transactions to six bank accounts over a span of nearly two weeks.

A technical analysis of mobile numbers and device-related data led police to the Vrindavan-Mathura region of Uttar Pradesh, revealing a network involved in procurement, activation and supply of e-SIM cards for the facilitation of cybercrime operations. Singh and Kumar were arrested in an operation on the intervening night of October 20 and 21.