Food safety department set for revamp, to get more staff

NEW DELHI: The government has announced plans to upgrade the Food Safety Department with high-tech equipment and increase staff, which will accelerate inspections and enforcement actions.

The crackdown on food adulteration continues; 948.9 litres of ghee have been seized. The campaign will run throughout the year, said officials. Complaints can also be registered via the helpline number. Teams are monitoring food quality and conducting raids.

As part of the ongoing drive, action was taken on Wednesday at Bhogal Market in southeast Delhi, Najafgarh Market and Shiv Vihar. A total of 948.9 litres of ghee was seized from these three spots.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Food Safety Department’s inspection system was being equipped with modern technology, and steps were being taken to increase its staff strength to ensure timely action against irregularities.