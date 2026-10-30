Four killed, two injured in fire at Delhi shoe factory

NEW DELHI: Four people were killed and two injured after a fire broke out at a shoe factory in Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase-I in northwest Delhi on Friday night, police said.

The Delhi Fire Service rushed 20 fire tenders to the spot after receiving a call about the blaze at 9.32 pm.

Six people were rescued from inside the factory in an unconscious state and taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where four were declared dead. The remaining two are undergoing treatment, police said.

Firefighting and rescue operations were underway.