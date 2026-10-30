MCD seeks land from DDA, urban shelter board to set up waste plants

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has sought land from the Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to set up waste-processing plants, as the civic body struggles to keep pace with the city’s daily garbage generation.

A civic body official said the MCD had identified four locations for the proposed facilities —Ghummanhera and Kharkhari Nahar in the Najafgarh zone, and Rani Khera and Sultanpur Dabas in the Narela zone. The corporation wrote to the DDA on September 28 regarding the land requirement, the official said.

The search for additional sites comes as Delhi generates around 13,500 tonnes of municipal waste daily, while the MCD processes only 57 per cent of it. The remaining 5,800 tonnes, or about 43 per cent of the daily waste load, goes untreated and adds to the burden on the city’s saturated landfill sites.

Officials said the MCD has also identified land of its own for setting up waste-processing facilities, as part of its efforts to expand the city’s garbage-treatment capacity.

The corporation has been clearing accumulated garbage through bio-mining at its landfill sites. However, the continued disposal of fresh waste has made it difficult to prevent new waste mounds from forming, underscoring the need for additional processing capacity.