SC, ST bodies ask JNU to act on quota-seat issue

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Thursday intervened in the controversy over missing reserved seats at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), directing the university administration to re-notify the seats before the viva-voce examinations or submit an explanation for their absence. The commission also summoned the administration for an inquiry on Monday.

The intervention followed a complaint filed by a JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) office-bearer, raising concerns over the alleged non-availability of reserved seats and the implementation of reservation policies at the university.

In a parallel development, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) directed JNU’s Equal Opportunity Cell (EOC) to examine the matter immediately. The commission said that accountability will be sought from the vice-chancellor over concerns regarding the reservation of Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats.

Reacting to the developments, JNUSU president Aditi described the intervention by the two statutory commissions as a significant step towards ensuring accountability. She demanded immediate action from the administration to protect the constitutional rights of SC and ST students.

JNUSU vice-president Gopika said reservation was a constitutional right rather than an administrative favour.

‘Panel’s intervention highlighted the seriousness’

General secretary Sunil said the panel’s intervention highlighted seriousness of the issue. He urged the administration to explain the discrepancy, re-notify seats before the Viva-Voce examinations and ensure that eligible candidates were not denied opportunities.