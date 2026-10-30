Three of family killed, two kids injured as car rams into tourist bus in Gurugram

NEW DELHI: A couple and their daughter were killed, and their two other children were seriously injured when their car rammed into the rear of a stationary tourist bus on the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway near Sohna early Thursday, police said.

The car, a Swift Dzire, was driven by Bumbum Kumar, a taxi driver and native of Bihar who had been living in Delhi’s Rajokri area for 14 years, they added. The other deceased were identified as his wife, Roopa, and nine-year-old daughter Mahi. The injured are eight-year-old son, Ayush, and a one-year-old daughter.

The accident occurred around 3.15 am near Dhunela village, when the family was returning home after visiting Balaji temple in Rajasthan.

Preliminary investigation suggests the car was moving at high speed on the expressway when the driver lost control and rammed into the bus parked on the side of the road.

Nearly half the car wedged into the bus, police said. Fire brigade officer Devendra Singh said the car was severely damaged. He said the team managed to rescue two children from the vehicle, while the couple and their young daughter died on the spot, adding that there were no passengers on board the tourist bus.

Bodies handed over

An FIR was registered against the bus driver at Bhondsi police station, and we handed over the bodies to the family after their postmortem examinations. Further probe is under way