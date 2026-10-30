Trader unions urge Akhilesh, Didi to postpone INDIA bloc rally on November 1

NEW DELHI: The city traders’ associations have written to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, seeking their intervention to postpone the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at the Ramlila Maidan until after Diwali, citing concerns over business and traffic disruptions.

The Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association and the Kirana Committee Delhi said the rally could affect business at several wholesale markets during the festive season, when traders expect a surge in sales. They urged the two leaders to take up the matter with the Congress leadership.

In their letters to Yadav and Banerjee, the associations said that the city sees trade worth around Rs 25,000 crore between Dhanteras and Diwali. However, protests, rallies and traffic restrictions during September and October had already resulted in estimated losses of around Rs 3,000 crore.

The associations warned that another large gathering during the peak shopping season could lead to additional losses of up to Rs 10,000 crore.

They also said the impact could extend beyond traders to workers, delivery persons and others whose livelihoods depend on business activities.