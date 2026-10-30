Two held for faking Russian Embassy site for job fraud

NEW DELHI: Two men have been arrested for allegedly duping Indian job seekers through a fake Russian Embassy recruitment website, with the Delhi Police identifying around 50 suspicious transactions in the case, officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar (25) and Vivek Kumar (33), both residents of Bihar. Aman, a BBA graduate, had been working as a stock control analyst in Middlesbrough, United Kingdom.

The accused allegedly created a fraudulent website, embassytest.com, and used fake recruiter profiles, email accounts, LinkedIn profiles and WhatsApp communications to offer fictitious employment opportunities and collect registration and examination fees from job seekers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said.

The case came to light after the Embassy of the Russian Federation in India lodged a complaint over the misuse of its identity to offer fake job opportunities. Police registered an FIR at the Cyber Police Station of the New Delhi district on June 24 under relevant sections of the BNS.