Woman pursues iPhone snatchers despite injuries, helps police catch duo

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old woman chased two alleged snatchers on her scooter through Delhi traffic after they stole her iPhone, helping police and locals catch both men despite sustaining injuries in a fall, an official said on Thursday.

The dramatic chase unfolded on Wednesday night when Khushi Maheshwari was returning home after attending classes in Ashok Vihar.

Around 8.30 pm, two men on a motorcycle allegedly snatched her Apple iPhone 16 Pro near Gate No. 1 of Shalimar Bagh Metro Station, causing her to lose balance and fall on the road, a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that instead of giving up, Maheshwari raised an alarm and pursued the fleeing men on her scooter. The chase reached the Ring Road flyover towards Mukundpur, where traffic slowed down the motorcycle. When Maheshwari attempted to intercept the duo, one of them tried to push her scooter and make her fall. Both vehicles eventually fell on the road during the commotion.

“Locals caught one of the accused, while the other jumped off the flyover and was apprehended by police personnel present at the spot,” the officer added. The accused have been identified as Sameer (19), a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, and Mohit (19).