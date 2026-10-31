Delhi man calls police as wife refuses to break her fast.

NEW DELHI: In an unusual drama on Karwa Chauth, a Delhi man turned to the police after his wife allegedly refused to break her fast by looking at him, leaving him in a marital predicament that required the intervention of authorities.

The incident took place in Shriram Colony in Nihal Vihar in outer Delhi, where the couple allegedly got into an argument after the husband returned home after nearly a year. According to the police, the man called the police control room, claiming that his wife had observed the Karwa Chauth fast but was refusing to break it after seeing him.

He said the situation escalated after an argument between them, prompting him to seek police assistance rather than wait for the domestic dispute to settle on its own. Following the PCR call, a team from Nihal Vihar police station, including senior police officers, was dispatched to the spot.

Police personnel spoke to both the husband and wife. The matter was resolved amicably between the couple, and the woman broke her fast by following all the traditional rituals, a senior police officer said.