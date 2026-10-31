Drunk man sets house ablaze in northwest Delhi; cylinder blast hurts firefighter

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man has been booked for allegedly set his house in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on fire on Friday, causing 25% burn injuries to firefighter after an explosion took place during an operation, police said.

According to the police, they were informed on Friday at 11.26 am regarding a fire incident at E-Block, Jahangirpuri. A preliminary inquiry revealed that Bharat, reportedly an alcoholic, allegedly set his house on fire. His mother, Raj Rani, was also home at the time, a senior police officer said.

Police and fire brigade staff promptly responded to the incident. While the fire brigade team was engaged in extinguishing the fire, a gas cylinder exploded. During the incident, Ankit (32), a firefighter, sustained superficial burn injuries on his face, hair and both hands.

He was initially taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and subsequently referred to AIIMS for further treatment, the officer said. The Delhi Fire Services said that the fire was in domestic articles and an LPG cylinder at ground floor. The building comprises ground plus three floors.

A video of the incident doing the rounds on social media captures the moment a the explosion took place as a firefighter got close to the house, causing chaos.

A case has been registered under Section 326(g) of BNS against Bharat at Jahangirpuri police station. Further probe in connection with the incident is under way.