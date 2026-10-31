Jamia to resume offline classes from Nov 10 as 18-day stir ends

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia will resume offline classes from November 10 as students called off the 18-day protest on Thursday, with the university announcing a timeline to restore the students’ union, a university order said on Friday.

The university will also hold the second midterm examinations offline from November 16 to 21. The order, issued by Registrar Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi, supersedes earlier notices and office orders dated October 24, 26 and 28.

The university directed all deans, heads of departments and directors to ensure the smooth conduct of offline classes and examinations and maintain students’ attendance and other records regularly.

The decision comes amid a prolonged standoff between the university administration and students over restoring the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU), which triggered a protest and hunger strike on October 12.

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 teaching and non-teaching employees of the university attended a thanksgiving programme on Friday at Ansari Auditorium.

They thanked the administration for resolving the two-decade-long impasse over students’ union elections, according to a university statement. They acknowledged the support of the Ministry of Education and Home Affairs over the past two weeks.

Midterm exam timings

The university will also hold the second midterm tests offline from November 16 to 21. The order, issued by Registrar Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi, supersedes earlier notices and office orders dated October 24, 26 and 28.