Man, minor son die after falling from 23rd-floor balcony while plucking flowers in Greater Noida West

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man and his son died on Friday after falling from the 23rd floor balcony of their apartment in a residential society in Greater Noida West after they slipped while plucking flowers.

The Bisrakh police station received a call around 4.20 am on Friday that two people had died after a fall at Tower-23 of Mahagun Mywoods Society.

When the local police reached the spot, they found Randeep Patra, a section officer at the Central Secretariat in Delhi, and his son, a student of Class VI, lying unconscious on the roof of a clubhouse there. They were taken to a hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

The wife of the deceased revealed her husband and son had gone to the balcony to pluck flowers for prayers at Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam temple, where they were supposed to go. She was getting ready for the trip when she suddenly heard her husband screaming. By the time she she rushed to the balcony, it was too late.

A preliminary probe has found that the balcony floor was wet at the time of the incident following rainfall. While attempting to climb near the railing, his son reportedly lost his balance and slipped. On seeing his son fall, Randeep grabbed his hand and tried to pull him up. However, he lost his balance and the roof of the clubhouse.

Police are investigating the incident and trying to ascertain the exact sequence of the incident. A forensic team was called to inspect the spot. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary for the postmortem.