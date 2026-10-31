Plan capital as part of NCR: Delhi L-G Sandhu

NEW DELHI: Delhi must be planned as part of the wider National Capital Region (NCR), Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu said on Friday, pointing out that housing, transport, water and environmental concerns extend beyond administrative boundaries. He made the remarks on Friday during an address at the ‘One-Day Seminar for Young Planners’ to commemorate World Habitat Day, World Cities Day and World Town Planning Day.

“Urban planning is fundamentally about improving the way people live, and that the quality of a city is reflected in the ease with which its residents can access housing, travel to work, use public spaces and obtain essential services,” the L-G said.

He also evoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s belief that urban planning will determine the fate of Indian cities in ‘Amrit Kaal’, he noted that the decisions taken by planners today will shape the opportunities and quality of life available to future generations.

“Rapid urbanisation,” he said, “places pressure on land, housing, transport, water and public infrastructure. The task of planning is to manage this growth while protecting the interests of communities.”

Turning to Delhi, the L-G said, “The national capital, with its rich historical legacy, must preserve its character while responding to the needs of a growing metropolitan population, which requires careful planning and effective coordination.”

He emphasised that Delhi must be viewed within the wider National Capital Region, with coordination among agencies and neighbouring jurisdictions, and with land-use planning aligned to transport infrastructure.

Touching upon urban water management, he said it must bring together drainage, rainwater harvesting, conservation of water bodies and responsible land use. He also discussed the need for safer commute and affordable housing and connectivity of homes.