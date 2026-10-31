Traders knock on Sonia Gandhi's door, seek postponement of INDIA bloc rally over business losses

NEW DELHI: Citing concerns over disruption to business in 20 major markets in the capital that could affect business worth Rs 10,000-12,000 crore, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to postpone the party’s proposed November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan until after Diwali.

The traders’ body has put forward two suggestions to Sonia Gandhi—postpone the rally to November 10-11 or a later date, or shift the venue from Ramlila Maidan to Burari Ground, which it claims can accommodate parking for around 15,000 vehicles.

In the letter, the traders’ body said the proposed rally, which is expected to draw 10 lakh people, could affect business worth `10,000-12,000 crore in wholesale and retail markets in central and old Delhi during the peak festive season.

Goyal said the organisation had earlier written three letters to Rahul Gandhi, requesting him to reconsider the rally’s timing, but had now approached Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi with its appeal.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the traders were not opposing the rally but its timing, as Dhanteras falls on November 6 and Diwali on November 8. “November 1 is a crucial day for the preparations. If 10 lakh people and 15,000-20,000 vehicles enter central Delhi, business in 20 major markets could come to a standstill,” he said.