Traders knock on Sonia Gandhi's door, seek postponement of INDIA bloc rally over business losses

NEW DELHI: Citing concerns over disruption to business in 20 major markets in the capital that could affect business worth Rs 10,000-12,000 crore, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to postpone the party’s proposed November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan until after Diwali.
The traders’ body has put forward two suggestions to Sonia Gandhi—postpone the rally to November 10-11 or a later date, or shift the venue from Ramlila Maidan to Burari Ground, which it claims can accommodate parking for around 15,000 vehicles.
In the letter, the traders’ body said the proposed rally, which is expected to draw 10 lakh people, could affect business worth `10,000-12,000 crore in wholesale and retail markets in central and old Delhi during the peak festive season.
Goyal said the organisation had earlier written three letters to Rahul Gandhi, requesting him to reconsider the rally’s timing, but had now approached Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi with its appeal.
CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the traders were not opposing the rally but its timing, as Dhanteras falls on November 6 and Diwali on November 8. “November 1 is a crucial day for the preparations. If 10 lakh people and 15,000-20,000 vehicles enter central Delhi, business in 20 major markets could come to a standstill,” he said.
The CTI said there was inadequate parking space at Ramlila Maidan to accommodate the estimated 15,000-20,000 vehicles expected to bring participants of the rally. It said the vehicles could spill over onto major roads, including JLN Marg,
Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, potentially leading to severe traffic congestion in central and old Delhi. “The traders are worried about how goods for Dhanteras will reach the markets if central Delhi faces severe traffic congestion on October 31 and November 1,” he said.
The traders’ body identified markets such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Connaught Place, Khari Baoli, Bhagirath Palace, Kashmere Gate, Chawri Bazar, Karol Bagh and Dariba Kalan among those that could be affected.
According to the CTI, around 5,000 trucks and tempos bring goods daily from 56 industrial areas across the capital to these markets, while nearly 3,000 vehicles transport goods to 25 cities in the NCR and other parts of the country.
Meanwhile, BJP workers said that they will take out a protest march on Sunday in Hari Nagar area over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to attack the Congress for the timing of its rally. The march in Sikh-dominated Hari Nagar area of West Delhi will also be joined by various Sikh organisations.
Mock Parliament
A civil rights group, Citizens for Democracy, on Friday organised a mock Parliament on the theme ‘Democracy vs Anarchy’ with discussions centred on electoral integrity, democratic institutions, and political accountability. The session held at the NDMC Convention Centre was aimed at countering ‘mock impeachment’ of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.