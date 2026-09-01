10-year-old dies after being made to stand in sun by teacher, kin protest outside school

NEW DELHI: A 10-year-old girl studying at a government school in Vinod Nagar died while undergoing treatment last week, with her family alleging that she was punished for failing to bring a book to school.

On Monday, the girl’s family members and relatives gathered outside the school and staged a protest, demanding strict action against the teacher. They alleged that the teacher badly scolded the girl for not bringing a book and punished her by making her stand in the sun with her hands raised.

The incident reportedly took place on August 27. According to the family, the school called the girl’s mother after her health deteriorated. The mother alleged that when she reached the school, she found her daughter standing in the sun and in poor health.

The family further alleged that despite the girl’s deteriorating condition, the school administration did not take her to a hospital and instead informed her family. She was later taken for treatment, where she died last week. The family protested outside the school for around two hours and demanded strict action against the teacher and other school staff allegedly responsible for the incident.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood described the girl’s death as a “deeply distressing and serious matter” and said an impartial inquiry was underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. He said the concerned teacher had been transferred with immediate effect.

BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi also reached the spot and said an inquiry would be conducted and strict action would be taken.