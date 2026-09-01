CJP calls off September 5 NEET protest after FIR closure, compensation assurances

NEW DELHI: The Cockroach Janta Party on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it has called off its September 5 protest following developments regarding the closure of FIRs registered against students who participated in protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das appeared before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana to inform the court of the decision.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the top court to use its powers to close all FIRs against NEET protesters between July 20-July 25 across country.

He told the bench that the Centre is committed to honour the assurance given to the CJP leaders and provide compensation to the families of students who ended their lives after the cancellation of the NEET exam.

Mehta told the court that it will pay compensation to families of the students who died and sought three months to work out the modalities.

The CJP had called for a protest march in Delhi on September 5, Teachers' Day. It had accused the Centre of failing to honour the promises made on July 25 to persuade the group to withdraw its 36-day agitation against irregularities in exams and the NEET paper leak.

According to the CJP, the march was to be led by families of students who committed suicide following the cancellation of the NEET exam and the subsequent re-test, as well as those who were allegedly subjected to police excesses during the July agitation.

(With inputs from PTI)