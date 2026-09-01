‘Court can’t tell adult woman where to stay or who to meet’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to interfere with a woman’s decision to continue staying at an ashram at Rohini, founded by self-styled spiritual preacher Virender Dev Dixit, now deceased, saying it cannot force an adult to act contrary to her wishes.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia made the observation while hearing a plea by the parents of the woman alleging that she was forcibly kept there.

The woman said she was inclined towards spirituality and was residing at the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya ashram since 2015 without any fear or coercion. “Can a court direct an adult to go to a place?

The Constitution guarantees her certain freedoms that include the freedom to move. Can we direct her to go to meet her parents? Nothing can be done on your application. Everyone has freedom of religion and conscience,” the bench said.

The court said it would consider the issue of the ashram’s functioning on September 23. “We are of the opinion that the affairs of the ashram and the manner in which they are being run need to be probed,” the bench had said.

The bench dismissed the submission of the woman’s parents alleging that the ashram was “restricting” her movement, saying, “No adjudication is needed a in view of the daughter’s statement.” During the hearing, the government counsel said that the ashram houses around 100 women and no minors.

The court on August 24 directed an inquiry into the alleged disappearance of the woman under suspicious circumstances from the ashram.