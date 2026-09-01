Delhi government schools to get inhouse medical facilities

NEW DELHI: All the government schools in the city are set to get medical facilities in a bid to strengthen the safety, first aid care and overall health of students. The initiative will initially be launched as a pilot project in 100 government schools. It will be expanded in phases to 1,086 government schools based on the outcome and evaluation of the pilot project.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that the dedicated ‘School Medical Rooms’ will provide students with immediate first aid, temporary rest, basic health support, age-appropriate health guidance and counselling. For female students, the medical rooms will also provide a safe and private space during menstrual discomfort.

The services of trained health workers will be engaged through an approved outsourcing arrangement to provide primary health support in the medical rooms, said officials. Along with providing first aid and basic health support, the health workers will assist students with counselling. They will also support health-awareness activities and assist in maintaining relevant records.

The government has designed the initiative as a low-cost, high-impact arrangement. Existing school infrastructure will be utilised for the purpose. An allocation of `5 crore has been made in this year’s Budget estimates for the pilot implementation of the scheme. Based on the evaluation and outcome of the pilot project, the additional funds required for the scheme will be provided in the coming years.