Let Delhi of 2047 not dread Monsoon but welcome rains

The arrival of the monsoon is an occasion for celebration. The months of Shravan and Bhadrapad occupy a special place in our cultural imagination. From Kalidasa to modern poets, the Indian monsoon has always inspired some of the most evocative poetry, music and literature.Today, in Delhi-NCR, the monsoon increasingly inspires anxiety.

The problem is not the rain. The problem is the city we have built rather the city we have failed to build around the rain.The irony could hardly be sharper.

As the government celebrates the newly notified Master Plan for Delhi 2047 (MPD-2047) and speaks of a future Delhi capable of accommodating dramatically greater density, including buildings of more than 100 floors, the neighbouring city of Gurugram is once again demonstrating what happens when vertical growth races ahead of civic infrastructure.

The capital has little choice but to explore more compact and transit-oriented forms of development if it is to accommodate a growing population without endlessly spreading into its remaining open spaces.But there is a fundamental question that must be answered whether the city beneath the skyscrapers cope with vertical growth.

Gurugram’s misery provides the lesson Delhi must absorb before it embraces the skyscraper as a symbol of modernity.