Mahajan Imaging enters into tie-up to expand pathology, other services

NEW DELHI: Mahajan Imaging and Labs has entered into a strategic joint venture with Neuberg Diagnostics to expand its pathology and wellness services and strengthen its integrated diagnostics network across North India.
Under the partnership, Mahajan Imaging and Labs will be the exclusive partner of Neuberg Diagnostics across seven states in North India and will take over Neuberg’s existing business at its laboratories in Noida, Lucknow and Jammu. The venture’s operations will be headed by Kabir Mahajan, who will serve as chief executive officer.
The partnership will build on Mahajan Imaging and Labs’ more than 35 years of expertise in radiology, nuclear medicine, PET-CT and advanced diagnostics, while leveraging Neuberg’s capabilities in pathology, genomics and wellness services. The two companies will also seek to expand testing in areas including genomics, metabolomics, proteomics and molecular pathology.
According to the two organisations, the collaboration will enable greater integration of pathology, imaging, nuclear medicine and genomics, as diagnostic evaluation increasingly draws on information from multiple disciplines.
Talking about the venture, Dr G.S.K. Velu, founder, chairman and managing director of Neuberg Diagnostics, said, “This gives us an opportunity to build a much more comprehensive diagnostics presence in the region.”
Mahajan Imaging & Labs founder and chairman Dr Harsh Mahajan said the association would allow the company to accelerate its existing pathology capabilities by bringing in additional scale, infrastructure and expertise.
The joint venture is also expected to invest in laboratory infrastructure, collection capabilities and advanced testing. Mahajan Imaging and Labs said it would focus on expanding its geographic footprint and strengthening its pathology capabilities without having to build every capability independently.
Speaking about the venture, Kabir Mahajan, who will serve as the CEO, said the immediate focus would be on strengthening pathology, genomics and wellness capabilities, collection and sample logistics, digital systems and turnaround times across the network. “The company also sees scope for using technology and artificial intelligence for quality control, workflow management and reporting,” he added.