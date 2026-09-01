Mahajan Imaging enters into tie-up to expand pathology, other services

NEW DELHI: Mahajan Imaging and Labs has entered into a strategic joint venture with Neuberg Diagnostics to expand its pathology and wellness services and strengthen its integrated diagnostics network across North India.

Under the partnership, Mahajan Imaging and Labs will be the exclusive partner of Neuberg Diagnostics across seven states in North India and will take over Neuberg’s existing business at its laboratories in Noida, Lucknow and Jammu. The venture’s operations will be headed by Kabir Mahajan, who will serve as chief executive officer.

The partnership will build on Mahajan Imaging and Labs’ more than 35 years of expertise in radiology, nuclear medicine, PET-CT and advanced diagnostics, while leveraging Neuberg’s capabilities in pathology, genomics and wellness services. The two companies will also seek to expand testing in areas including genomics, metabolomics, proteomics and molecular pathology.

According to the two organisations, the collaboration will enable greater integration of pathology, imaging, nuclear medicine and genomics, as diagnostic evaluation increasingly draws on information from multiple disciplines.