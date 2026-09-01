Make traffic movement smooth, ensure road ethics: L-G to cops

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday visited the traffic police headquarters in Todapur and directed the senior traffic leadership to work in close coordination with all agencies concerned to ensure smoother traffic movement, stricter enforcement of road discipline and proactive management of congestion hotspots.

The L-G was briefed on the traffic arrangements being put in place for the upcoming BRICS Summit. Sandhu reviewed the traffic unit’s functioning, focusing on congestion, road safety, enforcement of traffic rules and measures.

Officials said that the traffic police have put in place technology-driven measures for the safe and smooth movement of foreign dignitaries, the Prime Minister and other ministers during the summit, while seeking to minimise inconvenience to the public.

Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic headquarters) Pratiksha Godara said, “The L-G emphasised the importance of citizen participation and seamless inter-agency coordination in building safer roads, more efficient traffic management and greater public confidence.”