Maujpur playschool sealed after sexual assault on toddler

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed strict action over three separate incidents involving the alleged abuse of children in Delhi, saying no compromise with their safety would be tolerated.

The Delhi government has sealed a private daycare and playschool in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur where a 3-year-old boy was allegedly physically and sexually assaulted. An inspection found multiple safety and building norm violations, including blocked emergency exits and a non-functional fire extinguisher. Police investigation into the alleged assault is underway.

The Chief Minister also expressed deep sorrow over the alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old student at a private school in Bawana. She questioned the accountability of the school management over the alleged involvement of a school bus driver and directed that proper verification and monitoring of transport staff be ensured.

In a third incident, Gupta expressed concern over the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh in a moving bus in Delhi-NCR. She said the government would hold discussions with neighbouring states to strengthen the safety of women and children travelling to and from Delhi. Gupta said a system would be developed to link GPS systems of buses entering Delhi from other states with the concerned Delhi government department. This would enable monitoring of their location.

She said accountability would extend beyond those directly involved, with school managements and other responsible persons also facing action wherever negligence is established. She said parents place their greatest trust in schools and other institutions for the safety of their children and that this trust must not be broken.