Underutilised spaces around flyovers to get green upgrade

NEW DELHI: In a step towards transformation of urban public spaces through public-private partnership, MoUs were signed on Monday between the Public Works Department (PWD) and two private companies.

The partnership aims to transform neglected or underutilised spaces under and around flyovers into clean, green, safe and useful public spaces for citizens. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the initiative will focus simultaneously on cleanliness, greenery, beautification, safety, pedestrian movement and environmental awareness.

As part of an initiative by Dixon Technologies and Vrikshit Foundation, neglected spaces along the 2.5-km stretch from Deepali to Mangolpuri Market beneath the flyover will be developed as clean, green and safe community spaces. Gupta added that building a clean, green and beautiful Delhi is a collective responsibility. The project will include fencing along the approximately 2.5-km stretch beneath the flyover.