Body of Evidence



Climate and disasters

Ecology is an important part of this conversation. Young believes climate change cannot be separated from questions of inequality. “Climate disaster is one of the most pressing concerns of our time and disproportionately affects women and people who are often the most disadvantaged in society,” she remarks. “It is tied up with issues of capitalism and colonialism with the West draining resources and adversely affecting global communities. Often historic or indigenous methods of things like farming are disrupted with devastating effects on communities.”

Bangladeshi artist Ashfika Rahman’s ‘Dheu’, made with stone marbles and silk threads, looks at the impact of climate change on people living in Bangladesh’s Delta region. Rahman worked with local children, who each collected a marble and dedicated it to someone who had lost their life due to floods in the region. Bound together with thread and spread across the room in the shape of a wave, the marbles reflect the movement of water and a landscape that is constantly changing and disappearing.

Meanwhile, Anju Dodiya and Gurminder Sikand include references to the ecofeminist Chipko movement in their works. The artworks feature dreamlike, surrealist figures of women juxtaposed with trees in the same frame.

A series of photographs by Indian photographer Sheba Chhachhi documents protests and draws attention to feminist histories and movements. Her ‘From the Barricades’ brings together photographs taken in Delhi between the 1980s and mid-1990s. The monochrome images show women taking part in anti-dowry demonstrations in areas such as Nangloi and at India Gate, with scenes of women marching and raising slogans appearing throughout the series. One photograph also shows theatre actor and activist Moloyshree Hashmi performing in the street play Aurat. Similarly, British photographer Mumtaz Karimjee’s portraits of Indian women activists foreground stories of feminist and anti-colonial resistance.

The exhibition also features a work by Leela Mukherjee, one of the first women sculptors of modern India. Rather than focusing on the anatomical detail, her carved wood sculpture presents the female body through soft, rounded forms.