Can't create a right to 50% women’s quota in DUSU polls without law: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it cannot direct Delhi University (DU) to provide 50 per cent reservation for women in Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections in the absence of any legal provision conferring such a right.

According to a report by news agency PTI, A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia made the oral observation while hearing a PIL seeking reservation of half the posts for women in DUSU elections on a rotational basis.

The court issued notice to DU on the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on November 27. The DUSU elections are scheduled for September 18, with September 10 being the last date for filing nominations.

“We are here to protect your right. We can't create a right. Tell us where does this right (of reservation for women students) flow from? You are asking us to create a right,” the bench said.

The court observed that it does not entertain “should-be matters” and asked the petitioner to identify the law under which women students could claim reservation in DUSU posts.