Centre to provide 1K tonnes onions to Delhi at Rs 35 per kg: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Amid growing pressure over onion prices and availability in the capital, the Delhi government has taken an initiative to provide relief to people. The Centre has decided to provide 1,000 metric tonnes of onions to Delhi, which will be made available to consumers through fair price shops at Rs 35 per kg, officials said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that her government will not allow an onion shortage to develop in the capital. The government’s aim is to ensure adequate availability of essential food items for Delhi residents while also making onions available at reasonable and affordable prices. It wants to ensure that an essential food item such as onions does not go beyond the reach of ordinary people.

Along with fair price shops, onions will also be sold through one van each in all 13 districts of Delhi. These vans will travel to different parts of the capital and make onions available to people at `35 per kg.

The aim of selling onions through vans is to ensure that affordable onions also reach areas where people may find it difficult to access fair price shops. This will increase the availability of onions across different parts of the capital and enable a larger number of Delhi residents to benefit.