Delhi B&B blaze: Owner among 3 charged

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has chargesheeted Lavkesh Bajaj, owner of a Malviya Nagar hotel where 23 people were killed in a deadly blaze a few months ago, and two others for allegedly flouting bed-and-breakfast (B&B) rules to run the 26-room establishment despite the rejection of an earlier application for a hotel licence, officials said.

Bajaj, manager-cum-accountant Jay Mishra and cook Keshav Negi have been chargesheeted in the case, with police alleging that the establishment was being operated in violation of B&B norms that permitted only six rooms. The nearly 1,500-page chargesheet, filed before a Saket court, contains judicial and medical documents and other enclosures. Statements of more than 130 witnesses were recorded during the investigation, police said.

Bajaj had initially applied for a hotel licence around two years ago, but his application was rejected as the property had only one entry and exit point and did not have a fire exit, according to investigators. He did not reapply for the licence and instead operated the property under the B&B framework, police alleged. The establishment had 26 rooms despite permission for only six.

Police also alleged that Mishra, Bajaj’s close associate and the frontman handling the business, submitted a false affidavit and was not residing at the premises despite B&B rules requiring the owner or operator to stay there.