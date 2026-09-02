Delhi B&B blaze: Owner among 3 charged

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has chargesheeted Lavkesh Bajaj, owner of a Malviya Nagar hotel where 23 people were killed in a deadly blaze a few months ago, and two others for allegedly flouting bed-and-breakfast (B&B) rules to run the 26-room establishment despite the rejection of an earlier application for a hotel licence, officials said.
Bajaj, manager-cum-accountant Jay Mishra and cook Keshav Negi have been chargesheeted in the case, with police alleging that the establishment was being operated in violation of B&B norms that permitted only six rooms. The nearly 1,500-page chargesheet, filed before a Saket court, contains judicial and medical documents and other enclosures. Statements of more than 130 witnesses were recorded during the investigation, police said.
Bajaj had initially applied for a hotel licence around two years ago, but his application was rejected as the property had only one entry and exit point and did not have a fire exit, according to investigators. He did not reapply for the licence and instead operated the property under the B&B framework, police alleged. The establishment had 26 rooms despite permission for only six.
Police also alleged that Mishra, Bajaj’s close associate and the frontman handling the business, submitted a false affidavit and was not residing at the premises despite B&B rules requiring the owner or operator to stay there.
The three accused have been chargesheeted under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 326(g) (mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance), 324(5) (mischief), 125(a) and 125(b) (acts endangering human life or personal safety of others and causing grievous hurt by such acts) and 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the BNS, police said. The fire at the B&B in Malviya Nagar’s Hauz Rani on June 3 claimed 23 lives, including that of a 16-year-old girl and more than a dozen foreign nationals.
According to the investigation, the fire started in the kitchen after Negi allegedly left an oil fryer switched on while preparing tea for himself. The oil reportedly reached its auto-ignition temperature and caught fire, setting the ceiling and nearby combustible material ablaze.
Police alleged that Negi initially attempted to douse the flames but fled when they grew beyond his control without alerting the guests, neighbours or emergency services. Investigators are examining the nearly 30-minute gap before the first emergency call was made.
The fire spread rapidly through the five-storey building, with inflammable materials and the building’s single entry-exit route allegedly aggravating the situation and trapping occupants in the smoke-filled premises. The final forensic report is awaited, police said. A supplementary chargesheet will be filed after completion of the investigation.
Findings
Hotel licence rejected earlier due to single entry/exit
Owner, manager, cook all three chargesheeted
Fire allegedly started after cook left an oil fryer on
More than 130 witnesses examined during probe