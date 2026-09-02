Delhi-bound IndiGo flight returns to Goa after snag

NEW DELHI: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying 229 passengers from north Goa’s Manohar International Airport (Mopa) suffered an engine failure shortly after the take-off on Monday morning, prompting the pilots to turn the aircraft around and return to Mopa. All passengers landed safely, while the aircraft has been grounded for inspection, said officials.

The engine snag occurred when the aircraft was flying at around 14,000 feet, just a few minutes after the take-off. An emergency was briefly declared at the airport to facilitate the aircraft’s return and landing.

Flight no. 6e 2102, an Airbus A321 aircraft, took off at 9.16 am from the north Goa Airport and had a safe landing at 9.51 am on runway 28, according to a flight tracking website.

The air traffic control at the Mopa Airport lifted the emergency response at 10.03 am.

In a statement, Indigo said, “A technical issue was detected, shortly after the takeoff, on IndiGo flight 6E 2102 operating from North Goa to Delhi on September 1. Following the standard operating procedure, the relevant authorities were informed, and the pilots turned back and landed the aircraft safely at Manohar International Airport.”

The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing all necessary clearances, the airline said.

All the passengers have been offered refreshments and regular updates. We have also made alternative arrangements for our passengers to reach their destination,” the airline added.

Lands safely at Manohar International Airport

In a statement, Indigo said, “A technical issue was detected, shortly after takeoff, on IndiGo flight 6E 2102 operating from North Goa to Delhi on September 1. Following the standard operating procedure, the relevant authorities were informed, and the pilots turned back and landed the aircraft safely at Manohar International Airport.” Passengers have been offered regular updates, the airline added.