Delhi HC pulls up cops for ‘pick & choose’ in arresting trafficking case accused

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has pulled up the city police for “pick and choose” in arresting accused in a child trafficking case, saying the State policy to “selectively arrest” some accused cannot be approved.

Justice Girish Kathpalia made the observation while deprecating the police for not arresting a nurse, Kulvinder Kaur, alleged to be the main accused in the 2024 case, despite the gravity of the offence.

The court rejected the bail application of a man accused in the case. He and a woman co-accused had allegedly impersonated as husband and wife while adopting an infant girl, who was later sold to another accused. The judge termed his role “highly appalling”.

The accused claimed he had been falsely implicated and pointed out that Kaur was yet to be arrested. The court directed the investigating officer to explain her status, observing that police were practically taking no action against her.

The public prosecutor said Kaur was an “unqualified nurse” and assured the court that she would be arrested. “The policy of the State to selectively arrest some of the accused persons cannot be approved,” the court said, adding that such “pick and choose” in matters of arrest must be deprecated. The court directed the DCP concerned to ensure that the infant girl is rescued at the earliest and file a report within four weeks.

Also in court

GST has created more problems: HC

The High Court pulled up GST authorities and Delhi Police over alleged fraudulent GST registrations using citizens’ PAN and Aadhaar details, saying, “GST has created more problems than solving.” Justice said such frauds were rampant since 2017 and directed the Commissioner, CGST, Delhi GST & Delhi Police to appear on September 8.