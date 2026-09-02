Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu pushes for Indore waste model

NEW DELHI: With the capital generating around 13,000 metric tonnes of municipal waste on a daily basis, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday called for replicating Indore’s waste-management practices in Delhi and shifting the focus from waste disposal to resource recovery.

While addressing a one-day brainstorming workshop on municipal solid waste management organised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in collaboration with IIT-Delhi at India International Centre, Sandhu said that Delhi should study successful models from India and abroad and adapt them to the scale, density and local conditions of the capital.

The L-G said that scientific and sustainable waste management was not merely a cleanliness issue but was also closely linked to public health, environmental protection and quality of life. He also emphasised the need to move beyond collection and landfill disposal towards reducing, reusing and recycling waste and converting it into valuable resources.

Emphasising source segregation, Sandhu called for proper separation of wet, dry, sanitary and domestic hazardous waste at the household level. He also advised greater use of technology, digital monitoring, data management and advanced waste-processing systems to make the system more efficient and transparent.