Delhi set to host first World Congress of Gastroenterology in India, around 3,000 delegates expected

NEW DELHI: The national capital is set to host the first World Congress of Gastroenterology in India, with around 3,000 delegates from 51 countries expected to attend the four-day event from September 30 to October 3.

The World Congress of Gastroenterology (WCOG) 2026 is being organised in partnership with the Indian Society of Gastroenterology and the World Gastroenterology Organisation.

Addressing a press conference at AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday, doctors who are a part of the event’s organising committee said the event will bring together international and Indian experts in gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and related fields.

Around 60 international faculty members and more than 500 national faculty members are expected to participate.

Among the prominent international participants will be Nobel laureate Barry Marshall of Australia, who was recognised for the discovery of Helicobacter pylori and its role in peptic ulcer disease.

Dr Pramod Garg, Professor and Head, Department of Gastroenterology and Human Nutrition, AIIMS New Delhi and President, Indian Society of Gastroenterology, said the programme will feature more than 1,100 original research abstracts, with researchers from India and abroad presenting their work.