Five-star hotels in Delhi under FSSAI lens ahead of BRICS summit

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the BRICS Summit, scheduled to be held in the city on September 12 and 13, food-safety compliance at the five-star hotels has come under scrutiny. Inspections by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) flagged issues including expired food items, cooking oil with Total Polar Compounds (TPC) above permissible limits, inadequate cold-chain maintenance, pest entry points and unhygienic kitchen conditions.

The findings were presented at a meeting convened by the FSSAI with representatives of five-star hotels on Tuesday to discuss compliance requirements for the global summit. Sources said all five-star hotels in the capital had been inspected, with the observations presented collectively rather than against individual properties.

Among the most significant findings was the presence of expired food items in quantities exceeding 100 kgs, as per the inputs shared during the meeting. FSSAI officials also found cooking oil with TPC levels above the prescribed limit of 25%.

The inspections flagged failure to maintain the cold chain, insanitary conditions, inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food and food items being kept around washrooms. Expired or improper medical certificates of food handlers were also highlighted in the meeting.

Other deficiencies included excessive use of food colouring, chipped walls, inadequate ventilation and lighting and unsealed entry points in kitchens, allowing pests such as cockroaches and rodents to enter.