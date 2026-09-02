Man arrested for beating roommate to death after drunken brawl in Delhi’s Najafgarh

NEW DELHI: A man was arrested for allegedly beating his roommate to death following a drunken brawl at a rented accommodation in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh, police said. The accused allegedly went to sleep in the room after the incident. On waking up in the morning, he found Dadan dead and subsequently informed the victim’s family about his death.

A PCR call was received on Saturday around 12.58 pm that the caller’s maternal uncle had died and had injuries. The caller was identified as Ramesh, a resident of Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh.

After reaching the spot and conducting a local inquiry, police identified the deceased as Dadan, also a resident of Amethi. He was residing as a tenant at Ajay Park, Naya Bazar, Najafgarh. The premises consisted of tin-room structures on a plot.

Dadan was engaged in scrap-related work at a scrap warehouse. Ranjit Ram, 46, a resident of Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh, was residing in the same room as Dadan. Both had been living there as roommates for around five months, an officer said.

During inquiry, it was revealed that on Friday around 9 pm, both consumed liquor and later got into an altercation over a minor issue. Around midnight, Ranjit allegedly assaulted Dadan with fists and blows to his face and head. During the assault, Dadan fell to the floor and sustained injuries. Blood was also found at the spot, police said.

After the incident, Ranjit allegedly went to sleep in the room and found Dadan dead the next morning. He then informed the victim’s family, following which Ramesh reached the spot and made a PCR call.

The crime team inspected the spot and carried out necessary proceedings. The body was sent to Rao Tula Ram Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the BNS at Najafgarh police station.