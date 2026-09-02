NCRTC returns 500 lost objects to Namo Bharat commuters

NEW DELHI: The NCRTC has helped commuters recover around 500 lost or forgotten belongings on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor over the last one year, including laptops, mobile phones, iPads, wallets, trolley bags, vehicle keys and bags containing cash.

More than one lakh passengers travel on the corridor every day, and as per NCRTC officials, belongings left behind on trains or at stations are collected by station staff, security personnel, train attendants, operations teams or commuters and deposited at the Lost and Found Centre at Ghaziabad Namo Bharat station.

Passengers can report lost items at the Lost and Found Centre or Customer Care Centre. Recovered belongings are also listed on the Namo Bharat Connect app and the NCRTC website. Not only lost belongings, but over the past year, NCRTC staff have also helped reunite several children with their families after they got separated during journeys.