Traffic curbs in Delhi due to BRICS summit rehearsal today

NEW DELHI: The Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory ahead of the motorcade rehearsal for the BRICS Summit 2026, warning of restrictions and diversions on key roads on September 2.

The rehearsal is scheduled from 10 am to 3 pm. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on September 12 and 13. Traffic movement will be regulated at 22 diversion points and across more than 35 roads during the rehearsal, the advisory said. Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and opt for alternative routes wherever possible.

Major roads likely to be affected include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, A P J Abdul Kalam Road and Press Enclave Road.

The traffic police have identified several diversion points, including Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Mir Dard Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg/Outer Circle, Janpath-Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, RML Hospital roundabout, Dhaula Kuan flyover, Moti Bagh flyover, Lodhi Road and Mandir House.

Officials said traffic approaching controlled stretches will be diverted through alternate corridors such as Ring Road, IP Marg, BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, Sikandra Road, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, Vande Mataram Marg and other arterial routes.