Chiefs of MCD green, sports panels elected unopposed

NEW DELHI: The chairman and deputy chairman of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) special committees were elected unopposed on Wednesday.

Mayor Pravesh Wahi extended his best wishes to the councillors elected to these positions and said that due representation had been given to senior, experienced and young members as well as women, across the committees.

“This ensures a blend of experience and fresh enthusiasm, enabling everyone to work in harmony to make Delhi clean, hygienic and beautiful,” he said.

For the Works Committee, Preeti was elected the chairman, while Dharambir Sharma was elected the deputy chairman. For the Environment Management Services Committee, Sandeep Kapoor retained the position of the chairman, while Inderjeet Sehrawat was elected the Chairman of the Sports Committee.

The Mayor said that the MCD is collectively committed to making Delhi clean, hygienic, and green. Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma and Leader of House Jai Bhagwan Yadav also congratulated the newly elected Chairman and Deputy Chairman, urging them to work together with strength and unity.