Delhi Cabinet clears ease of doing business bill to cut red tape

NEW DELHI: In a big boost for the ease of doing business, a Bill was okayed during a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Rekha Gupta on Wednesday to bring fundamental changes to the existing process for obtaining approvals, registrations, licences and other clearances for enterprises.

With the Delhi Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, cleared, the government is working to create a system where business owners and entrepreneurs do not have to visit different government offices, submit the same information multiple times or wait for long periods for the necessary approvals. Through the Bill, different business-related processes will be brought under a system that is simple, transparent, time-bound and technology-driven.

The most important feature of the proposed law would be a single-window system. Under this, a simple and user-friendly online portal will be created where businesses can apply for approvals, registrations, no-objection certificates, licences and other requirements related to their operations. The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation will be made the nodal agency for all business approvals.