Delhi SIR: 2.18L forms submitted for inclusion in voter list

NEW DELHI: A total of 2,18,139 forms were submitted for inclusion of names into the voter list and over 51,000 objections were filed for removal of voters names till September 1 under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Delhi, according to official data.

According to data provided by Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), a total of 2,14,534 Form-6 were submitted up to August 31 and another 3605 were filed on September 1.

The claims and objection phase started on August 31 and will conclude on September 30, during which voters can file Form-6 for inclusion of their names, Form-7 for objection and removal of names, and Form-8 for change in registered address.

The highest number of Form-6 ( 29,510) for inclusion of names in the voters lists were submitted from the West Delhi district, while maximum objections (14,663) were filed from South East Delhi district for removal of names from the rolls, up to September 1.

West Delhi district recorded the highest number of Form-6 at 29,510, followed by South East (25446), North East (25010), North West (22189, South West (20,191), according to the data.

Out of total 51,522 Form-7 filed on first two days after publication of draft rolls on Monday, highest were from South East (14,663), North (11,626), West (8,930) and East (2621) districts. South East district also witnessed the highest number of exclusions of voters in the draft rolls among the 13 districts in Delhi.

A total of 2,63,801 Form-8 were submitted for change in registered address by the voters. The highest number was 33,083 from East district followed by North East (32,783), South East (30,581), South (26,331) and West (25,387), showed data.

A total of 47.5 lakh voters out of 1.45 crore were removed from the draft rolls of 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. The final voters list of Delhi will be published on November 4.