Former bureaucrat questioned by police for nearly nine hours

NEW DELHI: Special Cell of Delhi Police questioned former bureaucrat Ashish Joshi for nearly nine hours on Wednesday. However, he was later allowed to leave, according to police sources. Joshi posted on X around 7:30 pm on the same day that he had reached home after the Special Cell dropped him there.

The police said Joshi, a former controller of communications in the Department of Telecommunications, was not arrested and had only been called for questioning in an old case. Details and the specific context in which he was questioned were not immediately available. Joshi too wrote on X that he would provide details later.

Joshi was brought to the Special Cell’s office in New Friends Colony around 10 am and released around 7 pm. He was questioned by a team of the Counter Intelligence Unit and his statement was recorded during the questioning.

Earlier, at 2:57 pm, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit claimed on X that two police personnel took away Joshi from Nehru Park during his morning walk and that his whereabouts were unknown for several hours. Dikshit had said Joshi, his close friend, called him in the morning, but he could not answer the call.

When he tried calling back, Dikshit said, Joshi’s phone was switched off. “An eyewitness told the family that two police personnel came and said they had to take Ashish with them for questioning over a recent tweet,” he claimed.

According to Dikshit, the policemen told Joshi that they were taking him to New Friends Colony and made him sit in his own car. His car was later found parked at New Friends Colony police station.