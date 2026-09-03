Gen Z is brave; Congress supported CJP on paper leak issues: IYC president

NEW DELHI: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib has described Gen Z as a “brave” generation that “does not fall into the BJP’s trap” and independently researches issues rather than believing what BJP leaders say.

In an interview with this newspaper, Chib said the issue raised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was “completely right” and that the Congress supported the paper leak issue. He noted that the party had long demanded former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, while Rahul Gandhi had also raised the matter inside and outside Parliament.

“Everyone has their own way of expressing themselves,” Chib said, stressing the need for education reforms and greater accountability of schools and teachers.

Chib added that he was proud of his colleagues who protested shirtless at the Bharat Mandapam during the AI Summit earlier this year, alleging that the BJP was responsible for creating an atmosphere in which the Congress had been denied space to protest.